U.S. strike against Soleimani was reaction to Iran provocations: Germany

BERLIN (Reuters) - The U.S. strike in Iraq that killed Iran Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani was a reaction to military provocations by the Islamic Republic, a German government spokeswoman said on Friday.

“The American action was a reaction to a series of military provocations for which Iran is responsible,” Ulrike Demmer said during a regular government news conference.

“We also see with great concern Iran’s activities in the region. We stand before a dangerous escalation,” she said, adding that Germany would work to de-escalate the situation.