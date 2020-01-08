Iraqi PM received word from Iran about missile attack

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily/File Photo

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received word from Iran that its response to the U.S. killing of its top general was either imminent or under way, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq in retaliation for the U.S. killing of the Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East.

“Shortly after midnight on Wednesday we received a verbal message from the Islamic Republic of Iran that the Iranian response to the assassination of the martyr Qassem Soleimani had started or was about to start,” his spokesman said.

Tehran told Abdul Mahdi it would only target locations where U.S. forces were present but did not specify the locations, the spokesman said in a statement.

Abdul Mahdi received a call from the United States while missiles were falling on the American wing of the air base in Anbar province and an air base in Erbil, the spokesman said.

There have been no reports of casualties from either the Iraqi military or the U.S.-led coalition, he said.