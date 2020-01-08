Emirates Airline cancels Baghdad flight on Wednesday after Iran strike

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai-based Emirates Airline canceled a return flight to Baghdad on Wednesday following Iran’s missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.

“We are carefully monitoring the developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if required,” Emirates said in a statement.

Its sister carrier, flydubai, also canceled a Wednesday flight to Baghdad.

Iran launched missile attacks on U.S.-led forces in Iraq early on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike on an Iranian commander.