January 5, 2020 / 5:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran summons German diplomat over 'destructive' Soleimani statements: TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran summoned Germany’s charge d’affaires in Tehran on Sunday to protest against “destructive” comments made by some German officials supporting the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. air strike in Iraq.

“Iran strongly criticized inappropriate, insubstantial and destructive remarks of some German officials,” Iranian state TV reported.

A German government spokeswoman said on Friday that the U.S. strike which killed Soleimani was a response to Iranian military provocations.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones

