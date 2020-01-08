Iran responding to U.S. by cutting off America's 'leg' in region: report

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s president told the United States on Wednesday that Washington might have “cut off the arm” of General Qassem Soleimani but America’s “leg” in the region would be cut off in response, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

President Hassan Rouhani made his comments after Iran launched missile strikes on U.S. targets in Iraq, an action that Tehran said was in retaliation to a U.S. drone strike that killed Soleimani last week.

