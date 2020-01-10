Sanctioned Iranian commander says new U.S. limitations are 'symbolic': tweet

DUBAI (Reuters) - The new U.S. sanctions imposed on Iran are “symbolic”, a sanctioned commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Friday, after Washington imposed fresh restrictions in retaliation for Tehran’s missile attack on U.S. targets in Iraq.

“Imposing sanctions is symbolic for America and for me because this measure will have no economic impact and will not compensate for (Iran’s) missile barrage (on U.S. targets) and will not bring respect for Washington,” tweeted Mohsen Rezaie.

“It is symbolic for me ... And I am proud to be sanctioned by America.”