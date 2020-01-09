U.S. has already imposed increased sanctions on Iran: Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce proposed rollbacks to the National Environmental Policy Act regulations in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States has increased sanctions on Iran after a missile strike this week on Iraqi bases housing American military personnel, but gave no other details.

“It’s already been done. We’ve increased them. They were very severe, but now it’s increased substantially,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “I just approved it a little while ago with Treasury.”

Trump did not elaborate on the new sanctions and said the Treasury Department would make a statement.

The U.S. president on Wednesday promised to “impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime” after Iran launched missile strikes on the bases in Iraq.

There were no casualties in Tuesday night’s attacks, which were carried out in retaliation for a U.S. drone strike last week that killed senior Iranian leader Qassem Soleimani.