Fatal stampede in Iran at funeral for a slain commander: Press TV

Women hold pictures of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed in an air strike at Baghdad airport, during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman, Iran January 7, 2020. Mehdi Bolourian/Fars News Agency/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - A number of people were killed in Iran on Tuesday in a stampede during the funeral for a top military commander who was killed in a U.S. drone strike last week, Iran’s official English-language news channel Press TV reported on Twitter.

The report did not give a precise death toll from the stampede, which occurred in the southeastern city of Kerman where commander Qassem Soleimani’s funeral ceremony drew tens of thousands of people on to the streets.