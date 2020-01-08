Iran does not seek escalation or war, but will defend itself: foreign minister tweets

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow, Russia December 30, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran is not seeking escalation or war, Iranian Foreign Minister tweeted after Tehran hit U.S. targets in Iraq on Wednesday, adding that Tehran would defend itself against any aggression.

“Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched. We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression,” Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted.