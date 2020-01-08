Netanyahu says any country attacking Israel will be dealt 'strongest blow'

FILE PHOTO: IsraelI Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday warned that his country would strike back hard against anyone who attacked it, as he reiterated his support for the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani last week.

“Whoever tries to attack us will be dealt the strongest blow,” Netanyahu said in Jerusalem.

He said that Israel “stands completely” beside U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision, saying Trump should be congratulated for acting “swiftly, boldly and resolutely.”