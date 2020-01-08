Japan will keep deployment to Middle East to secure shipping lane: government

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will stay with plans to deploy its Self-Defense Forces to the Middle East to ensure the safety of its ships, even amid heightened tensions after the United States’ killing of an Iranian military commander, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday.

Suga said Japan will decide whether Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman planned for this weekend will go ahead, while taking into account the latest events. He said Tokyo would monitor the situation closely and take necessary precautions.