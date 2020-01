FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a bilateral meeting with China's Premier Li Keqiang during the 8th trilateral between China, South Korea and Japan in Dujiangyan, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 25, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is proceeding as planned with a trip to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from the weekend, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Media had reported this week the trip could be canceled amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.