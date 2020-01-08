UK's Johnson discussed Iran missile strikes with Trump, urged de-escalation: UK spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump at the NATO leaders summit in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iranian missile attacks on military bases in Iraq housing U.S. troops, Johnson’s spokesman said.

Trump, who at the weekend threatened to target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliated against the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, is making a statement about the region.

Johnson urged Trump to seek to de-escalate the situation urgently to avoid further conflict, the spokesman said, adding that the pair had agreed to keep in touch.