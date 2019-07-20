World News
July 20, 2019 / 1:57 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Iraqi Kurdish security arrest man behind shooting Turkish diplomat: statement

1 Min Read

ERBIL/SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Iraqi Kurdistan’s internal security service has arrested the main culprit behind the deadly shooting of a Turkish diplomat in the regional capital Erbil, it said on Saturday.

“The Kurdistan Region announced on Saturday the arrest of the man who planned the assassination of a Turkish diplomat in a restaurant in Erbil, less than a week after the attack,” the Asayish security service said in a statement.

Reporting by Azad Lashkari in Erbil and Ali Sultan in Sulaimaniya; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below