FILE PHOTO: U.S. soldiers walk near vehicles at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait September 1, 2010 as they prepare to head to Iraq to pick up more military hardware from troops whom have left, following the end of combat missions. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

DUBAI (Reuters) - Kuwait’s defense minister said it has received a letter from the Commander in Chief of a U.S. military camp in Kuwait “declaring imminent withdrawal of all U.S. military forces in three days,” state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday.

“Receiving such [a] letter from Camp Arifjan was unexpected and we are communicating with U.S. Department of Defense for more details and information,” KUNA reported the minister as saying.