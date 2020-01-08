Lufthansa cancels daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany’s flagship carrier Lufthansa is cancelling its daily flight between Frankfurt and Tehran due to the situation in Iran, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

He added that Lufthansa was also cancelling its next planned flight - on Saturday - to Erbil in Iraq.

Several other major airlines said on Wednesday they were re-routing flights to avoid airspace over Iraq and Iran after the Federal Aviation Administration banned U.S. carriers from the area following an Iranian missile attack on U.S.-led forces in Iraq.