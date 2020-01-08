Mexico's president asks U.S.-Iran to say 'no to war'

FILE PHOTO: Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico December 27, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that he would like to see a conflict between the United States and Iran resolved peacefully via dialogue, and asked those involved to say “no to war.”

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday in retaliation for the U.S. killing of a top Iranian general, raising the stakes in its conflict with Washington amid concern of a wider war in the Middle East.