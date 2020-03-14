Iraqi military says 33 rockets used in Taji base attack

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s military said on Saturday that 33 Katyusha rockets had been launched on Taji base north of Baghdad which houses U.S.-led coalition troops and said the attack critically injured several Iraqi air defense servicemen.

The military found seven rocket launchers and 24 unused rockets in the nearby Abu Izam area, it said in a statement, and promised to arrest those responsible.

The military said the U.S. or other foreign forces should not use the attack as pretext to take military action without Iraq’s approval. It called on all foreign troops to quickly implement a parliamentary resolution calling for their withdrawal.