New Zealand personnel in Iraq 'as safe as they can be' - acting PM

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand’s military personnel in Iraq were safe, New Zealand’s acting prime minister, Winston Peters, said on Wednesday, while expressing concern over an escalation in hostility between Iran and the United States.

“Now is the time for restraint and de-escalation, and for diplomacy to take over....the government has been informed that all New Zealand personnel are as safe as they can be in these developing circumstances,” Peters said.

New Zealand has 50 military personnel in Iraq, where Iran attacked two bases on Wednesday. Camp Taji, where most New Zealanders are stationed, was not attacked, Peters said.