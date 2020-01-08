Politics
U.S. House to vote this week to limit Trump's military actions on Iran: Pelosi

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks about the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump during her weekly news conference with Capitol Hill reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst 

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday the House would vote on a resolution intended to limit President Donald Trump’s military actions regarding Iran, after concerns about the administration’s strategy and decisions were not addressed in a briefing with lawmakers.

“Today, to honor our duty to keep the American people safe, the House will move forward with a War Powers Resolution to limit the President’s military actions regarding Iran,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“This resolution, which will be led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, will go to the Rules Committee this evening and will be brought to the Floor tomorrow.”

