U.S. contractor dies from 'cardiac episode' following Iraq rocket attack: Pentagon

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon on Wednesday said that an American civilian contractor died after suffering a “cardiac episode” while sheltering from rockets fired at a base in Iraq.

“We cannot attribute responsibility at this time, and we do not have a complete picture of the extent of the damage,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

Kirby added that defensive systems at Al Asad air base were used and that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was closely monitoring the situation.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

