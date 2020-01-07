Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal: PM

FILE PHOTO: Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning the withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.

The English and Arabic language versions of the letter are not identical, so Iraq has requested clarifications, he added.

The Iraqi parliament backed a resolution requesting the withdrawal of all foreign troops from the country after a U.S. military drone killed Iran’s top military commander last Friday, igniting a regional crisis.