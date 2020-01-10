Pompeo discussed expanded NATO force in Iraq with Canadian formin: statement

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Minister of international trade Francois-Philippe Champagne speaks during an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the possibility of an expanded NATO presence in Iraq in a call with his Canadian counterpart, Foreign Minister François‑Philippe Champagne, the State Department said on Friday.

“The Secretary and Foreign Minister also spoke about the Iranian regime’s continued aggressive and destabilizing actions in the region and steps to contain it, specifically, the opportunity for an expanded NATO force in Iraq and appropriate burden sharing,” department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.