Iraqi officials working to implement resolution on foreign troop withdrawal: PM

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday in a phone call that officials were currently working on implementing parliament’s resolution on expelling foreign troops.

“The prime minister said the relevant Iraqi officials in various government departments were preparing a memo outlining the legal and procedural steps required to implement parliament’s resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops,” Abdul Mahdi’s office said in a statement.

Le Drian conveyed a message from French President Emmanuel Macron asking for time to discuss the future of foreign troop presence in a way that respects Iraq’s sovereignty, the statement said.