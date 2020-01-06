Iraq and U.S. should work together on troop withdrawal: Iraqi PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi attends an Iraqi parliament session in Baghdad, Iraq January 5, 2020. Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office/Handout via REUTERS

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Monday told the U.S. ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller, that both countries should work together on implementing an Iraqi parliamentary resolution on the withdrawal of foreign troops.

“The prime minister stressed the importance of mutual cooperation on implementing the withdrawal of foreign troops, in line with the Iraqi parliament’s resolution, and to set relations with the United States on a proper foundation,” his office said in a statement.

“He stressed how dangerous the situation is right now and its potential consequences, adding that Iraq is doing everything it can to prevent the descent into open war.”