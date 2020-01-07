Qatar leader, Trump discuss how to reduce tension in Iraq region: Al Jazeera

FILE PHOTO: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani speaks during Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday discussed developments in Iraq as well as ways to resolve controversial issues in the region and reduce tension, Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV channel said.

The phone call between the close allies came after the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani on Friday at Baghdad airport. The move has sparked a major escalation of regional tensions.