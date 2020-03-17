World News
March 17, 2020 / 9:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Two rockets fall outside Baghdad's Green Zone - military

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Two rockets fell outside Baghdad’s Green Zone on Tuesday without causing any reported casualties, Iraq’s military said in a statement.

The U.S.-led coalition’s spokesman, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, said in a tweet that “Iraqis are investigating the explosions in Baghdad,” with more details coming from the Iraqi military later.

He added: “As of 11 P.M. (Baghdad Time), no rockets were fired at Camp Taji. In Baghdad, no explosions occurred near U.S./Coalition facilities.”

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler, William Maclean

