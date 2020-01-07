Saudi minister met Trump, delivered message from crown prince: tweet

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman gestures during a meeting at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2019. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s vice defense minister said on Tuesday he had met U.S. President Donald Trump and discussed joint efforts to confront regional and international challenges, at a time of heightened U.S.-Iranian tensions.

Prince Khalid bin Salman also said in a Twitter post that he had delivered a message from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his meeting with Trump on Monday.

Prince Khalid said earlier he met the U.S. secretaries of defense and state on a trip scheduled after the killing of a top Iranian military commander in a U.S. strike on Friday in Iraq.