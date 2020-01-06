Saudi Arabia appeals for calm after killing of Iranian general

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Faisal speaks during the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

RIYADH (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Monday the kingdom does not want to see further escalation of tensions in the region at a “very dangerous moment”, following Friday’s killing by a U.S. drone of Iran’s most prominent military commander.

“We are very keen that the situation in the region doesn’t escalate any further. It’s certainly a very dangerous moment and we have to be conscious of the risks and dangers not just to the region but to wider global security,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan told a news briefing in Riyadh.

“We hope that all actors take all the steps necessary to prevent any further escalation and any provocation,” he said.