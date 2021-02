FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price answers a question during a news briefing at the department in Washington, U.S., February 9, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday vowed to impose consequences on the perpetrators of the rocket attack in northern Iraq which killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

“It is fair to say that there will be consequences for any group responsible for this attack,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.