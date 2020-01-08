Business News
January 8, 2020 / 7:17 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco hits new low on U.S.-Iran tensions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at Aramco headquarters in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia May 23, 2018. Picture taken May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Shares of Saudi Aramco opened at 34 riyals ($9.06) on Wednesday, their lowest level since the oil giant began trading on December 11, after Iran launched missiles on U.S. targets in Iraq.

Saudi stocks also dropped 1.4%, following across-the-board selling in Gulf markets amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Aramco shares are down about 12% from a peak of 38.70 riyals on December 31, but still above the IPO price of 32 riyals that valued the company at $1.7 trillion.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia

