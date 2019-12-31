Trump spoke with Iraqi PM on need to protect Americans: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke on Tuesday with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abd al-Mahdi and emphasized the need to protect U.S. personnel and facilities, the White House said in a statement, after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“The two leaders discussed regional security issues and President Trump emphasized the need to protect United States personnel and facilities in Iraq,” the statement said.