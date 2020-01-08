World News
January 8, 2020 / 2:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump to make statement on Iran at 11 a.m./1600 GMT: White House official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after welcoming Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump planned to make a statement on the situation in Iran at 11 a.m. ET/1600 GMT, a White House official told Reuters.

