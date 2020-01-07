Iraqi president receives phone call from U.N. Guterres: Iraqi state TV

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih received a phone call from United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday in which they discussed regional developments, Iraqi state TV and state news agency (INA) reported.

Guterres expressed concern over the escalation that threatens international peace and security, and he stressed the necessity of self-restraint and wisdom in resolving the crises, Iraqi state TV said.

On his side Salih affirmed in the phone call that Iraq is keen to become an arena for regional and international peace, the state TV added.