January 6, 2020 / 5:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.N. chief warns of 'profound risk of miscalculation' amid rising geopolitical tensions

FILE PHOTO: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres attends a news conference in Geneva, Switzerland December 17, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Monday that “geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century” and called on world leaders to stop escalating tensions, exercise maximum restraint and re-start dialogue.

Without naming any countries, Guterres told reporters: “This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation.”

His warning came after the United States killed Iran’s most prominent general Qassem Soleimani on Friday, deepening a crisis that has heightened fears of a major Middle East conflagration.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

