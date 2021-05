FILE PHOTO: Yazidi minority residents visit a cemetery for victims killed in past Islamic State militant attacks, in Kojo, Iraq February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.N. investigative team collecting and preserving evidence of Islamic State crimes in Iraq has found “clear and convincing evidence that the crimes against the Yazidi people clearly constituted genocide,” the head of the team said on Monday.