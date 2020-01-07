World News
January 7, 2020 / 4:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

More briefings set for U.S. Congress on Iraq-Iran: House aides

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Trump administration officials will provide a classified briefing on developments in Iraq and Iran on Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT) for congressional leaders and Republican and Democratic leaders of the intelligence committees, a group known as the “Gang of Eight,” House of Representatives aides said.

They also will provide a classified briefing for the full House at 1 pm EST (1800 GMT) on Wednesday for the full House, before a session with the Senate at 2:30 p.m. EST (1930 GMT), they said. Reuters reported on the planned Senate briefing on Monday. [nL1N29B0TN]

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

