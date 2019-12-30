Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns U.S. air strikes in Iraq: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s powerful Shi’ite group Hezbollah condemned on Monday U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, calling them a blatant attack on Iraqi sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, criticized the United States for attacking groups in Iraq that have helped it defeat the Islamic State militant group.