World News
December 30, 2019 / 8:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Lebanon's Hezbollah condemns U.S. air strikes in Iraq: statement

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon’s powerful Shi’ite group Hezbollah condemned on Monday U.S. air strikes in Iraq and Syria targeting the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia, calling them a blatant attack on Iraqi sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which is also backed by Iran, criticized the United States for attacking groups in Iraq that have helped it defeat the Islamic State militant group.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Catherine Evans

