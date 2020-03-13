World News
March 13, 2020 / 1:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraqi president condemns U.S. air strikes - statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned on Friday a series of overnight U.S. air strikes as a violation of national sovereignty and warned that the country could slip into chaos and become a failed state.

“The repeated violations the state is being subjected to are a dangerous and deliberate weakening of its abilities and reputation, especially at a time when Iraq faces unprecedented challenges on political, economic, financial, security, and health fronts,” Salih said in a statement.

“These dangers could lead to chaos and Iraq becoming a failed state, especially if the security escalation continues while Islamic State militants attempt to regain their ability to threaten national security and the safety of citizens.”

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Jon Boyle

