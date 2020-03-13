Air strike hits airport under construction in Iraqi city of Kerbala: official

KERBALA, Iraq (Reuters) - An air strike hit an Iraqi airport under construction in the holy Shi’ite city of Kerbala, an airport official said on Friday.

An airport building got hit, the official said, sending pictures showing the alleged damage.

The United States earlier said it had waged a series of precision air strikes on Thursday against an Iran-backed militia in Iraq it blamed for a major rocket attack on Wednesday that killed two American troops and a 26-year-old British soldier.