U.S. air strikes in Iraq killed six people: Iraqi military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s military condemned overnight U.S. air strikes on Friday and said they had killed six people and wounded 12, describing it as targeted aggression against the nation’s formal armed forces and a violation of sovereignty.

The Pentagon said the strikes targeted five weapons stores used by Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups, including facilities housing arms used in past attacks on U.S.-led coalition troops. But an Iraqi military statement said no paramilitary fighters had been killed.

Three soldiers, two policemen and one civilian were killed, it said. Four soldiers, two policemen, one civilian, and five militiamen were wounded, the military said.