U.S. Senate leader expects Iran war powers debate soon

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) faces reporters with fellow Senate Republicans following their weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday he expected the Senate would debate a war powers resolution soon, although he did not provide a more specific timeline.

“I expect the Senate will soon debate Senator (Tim) Kaine’s war powers resolution,” McConnell said in the Senate, adding that he would strongly oppose the measure. The resolution, companion to one that passed the Democratic-led House of Representatives last week, would block President Donald Trump from further military action against Iran without congressional authorization.