NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg briefs media after a meeting of the Alliance's ambassadors over the security situation in the Middle East, in Brussels, Belgium January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the situation in the Middle East with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday and “emphasized the value of NATO increasing its role in preventing conflict and preserving peace in the Middle East,” the White House said.