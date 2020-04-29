World News
April 29, 2020 / 2:42 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pompeo says Iraqi leaders must drop sectarian quota system to help form new government

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Iraqi leaders must put aside a sectarian quota system and make compromises to help the formation of a government and help the bilateral relationship between Washington and Baghdad, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, Iraq’s president named intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister-designate, the third person tapped to lead Iraq in just 10 weeks as it struggles to replace a government that fell last year after months of deadly protests.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

