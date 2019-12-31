Iraq's prime minister warns against aggression toward foreign embassies

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi speaks during a symbolic funeral ceremony of Major General Ali al-Lami, who commands the Iraqi Federal Police's Fourth Division, who was killed in Salahuddin, in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2019. REUTERS/Khalid al-Mousily

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi warned on Tuesday against any aggression towards foreign embassies and representations in Baghdad, asking protesters outside the U.S. embassy to leave.

Thousands of people have gathered in front of the U.S. embassy to condemn Sunday’s U.S. air strikes in Iraq.

Mahdi, who is caretaker prime minister after resigning last month under pressure from street protests, said in a statement that any aggression against foreign embassies would be stopped by security forces and punished harshly in law.