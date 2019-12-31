World News
December 31, 2019 / 10:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraqi security forces fire teargas to disperse protesters outside U.S. embassy

1 Min Read

Baghdad (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces fired teargas on Tuesday outside the U.S. embassy to disperse protesters who had gathered to condemn American air strikes in Iraq.

Only a small amount of teargas was used and militia forces, using loud speakers, urged the crowd to disperse, a Reuters witness said.

The U.S. ambassador to Iraq and other staff were earlier evacuated because of safety concerns.

Reporting By Ahmed Rasheed, Maher Nazeh, and Thaeir al-Sudani, writing by Maha El Dahan; editing by Mike Collett-White

