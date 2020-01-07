World News
January 7, 2020 / 3:29 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Soleimani was not in Baghdad on a diplomatic mission: Pompeo

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on human rights in Iran at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday said Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani was not in Baghdad pursuing a peaceful diplomatic mission when the United States killed him in a drone attack last week.

“Is there any history that would indicate that it was remotely possible that this kind gentleman, this diplomat of great order - Qassem Soleimani - had traveled to Baghdad for the idea of conducting a peace mission?” Pompeo told reporters.

“We know that wasn’t true.”

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

