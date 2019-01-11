Car bomb blast kills at least one in Iraqi border town of al-Qaim: military statement

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A car bomb blast killed at least one person and injured 16 in the Iraqi town of al-Qaim on the Syrian border on Friday, a statement from Iraq’s military said.

The military said one person was killed, however a local hospital source put the number of casualties at two. The military said four members of the security forces were among those injured.

The blast went off in the middle of a busy market on Friday morning. Al-Qaim was recaptured from Islamic State in November 2017 and was the last Islamic State bastion in Iraq to fall last year.