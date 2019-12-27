World News
December 27, 2019 / 7:02 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Iraqi military base housing U.S. forces attacked with rockets: statement

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - Several rockets were launched into Iraq’s K1 military base near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk on Friday, the Iraqi military said in a statement without elaborating.

The base, which lies 15 km (9 miles) northwest of Kirkuk, houses U.S. military forces alongside Iraqi forces from the Federal Police and Counter-Terrorism Service, security sources said.

It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties. Sources said security forces found a launchpad for Katyusha rockets inside an abandoned vehicle near the base.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams

